Argos delivers masks and biosafety kits

Argos has been delivering 23,000 face masks to construction and hardware customers throughout Colombia as well as biosafety kits to business customers.
The biosafety kits consist of thermometers and floor charts, for social distancing, and a digital application to monitor health conditions at points of sale to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
"At Argos we have the firm intention of being the best allies to our customers," said Tomás Restrepo, vice president of Argos Colombia region.
