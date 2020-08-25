West China Cement posts 5% fall in net profit

25 August 2020

West China Cement has announced a 5.3 per cent YoY decline in net profit for the first half of the 2020, down to CNY752.3m (US$108.7m) from CNY793.5m in the 1H19.



Revenue also fell 9.1 per cent YoY to CNY3.01bn from CNY3.31bn. Profits reportedly held up better than revenue due to a slight gross margin expansion on the back of lower coal costs and efficiency improvements.

Published under