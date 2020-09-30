PPC delays FY20 earnings results

30 September 2020

PPC of South Africa has delayed the release of its full-year earnings for a third time as it finalises its financing. The new date for the financial disclosure is now set for 5 October 2020.



PPC has been making adjustments to the valuations of assets in Ethiopia and the Democratic Republic of Congo, and the company hopes to conclude a deal with South African lenders in October, reports BNN Bloomberg.



PPC reported a resurgence of construction activity in South Africa in June and July and double-digit growth for its international operations during this period.

