PPC delays FY20 earnings results

PPC of South Africa has delayed the release of its full-year earnings for a third time as it finalises its financing. The new date for the financial disclosure is now set for 5 October 2020.
PPC has been making adjustments to the valuations of assets in Ethiopia and the Democratic Republic of Congo, and the company hopes to conclude a deal with South African lenders in October, reports BNN Bloomberg.
PPC reported a resurgence of construction activity in South Africa in June and July and double-digit growth for its international operations during this period.
