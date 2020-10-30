Tan Thang Cement orders an ABB control system package

ABB has supported Tan Thang Cement to successfully complete the commissioning of ABB Ability™ digital solutions at a new cement plant in Nghe An province, Vietnam.

ABB provided the ABB Ability™ System 800xA DCS (Distributed Control System), which integrates control, electrical and communication systems for optimal visibility into all processes for stable production and the efficient use of raw materials and energy. The package also includes ABB Ability™ Knowledge Manager and ABB Ability™ Expert Optimizer which are integrated with the DCS, as well as basic communication and electrical system infrastructure and equipment.

The new digital solutions will ensure operational efficiency at the greenfield site, which is 250km south of Hanoi, with reliable electrical supply across the entire production process.

"Tan Thang Cement is proud to complete this project with the support of ABB, their expertise and technology in the cement industry," said Hoang Anh Tuan, General Director, Tan Thang Cement. "The plant has the latest digital solutions to become one of the most modern cement production plants in the region. This will help us reach our ambitious business and production goals."

On the electrical side, ABB provided a 110kV air insulated substation, with a SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) system based on ABB Ability™ System 800xA for Power Control, as well as telecommunications, and high voltage primary and secondary equipment to support the electrical infrastructure. ABB also delivered power transformers, distribution transformers, an intelligent motor control centre, auxiliary control centre, emergency diesel generator, DC power supply, various field devices and related commissioning services.

