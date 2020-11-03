Power Cement sees net sales surge 459%

Pakistan’s Power Cement saw its net sales surge 458.9 per cent YoY in the quarter ending 30 September 2020, rising to PKR3.26bn (US$20.36m) from PKR583m.
However, the company has also reported a loss after tax of PKR170.78m against a PKR7.9m profit in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.
