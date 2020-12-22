WCA appoints two new directors

22 December 2020

The World Cement Association announced that it has appointed two new directors, Roland van Wijnen, CEO of Africa’s PPC Ltd, and Mahendra Singhi, managing director & CEO of India’s Dalmia Cement. The appointments were agreed on 10 December 2020 in a vote at the WCA General Assembly Meeting.

"It’s a great pleasure and honour for me to elected to this esteemed Board as a Director of the WCA," said Mahendra Singhi. "Cement is considered as a hard to abate sector; the agenda before all of us is to be leaders and make the sector possible to abate. Decarbonisation is most important now, so we have to recommit and ask what we can do to tackle this issue and turn cement from grey to green. All these efforts need knowledge collaborations, and WCA clearly shares this ambition through its work on climate protection and sustainability. Together we will help each other to improve the industry’s environmental performance."

"When I look at the membership of WCA, it is truly impressive. For companies that have been in this industry a long time, we have practised sustainability long before the word became popular and contributed to society in a positive way. I am impressed by the hard work and ambition of the WCA in bringing the global cement industry together to find innovative and collaborative solutions to our common problems," Roland van Wijnen commented. “I am therefore excited and honoured to be joining the Board, and look forward to supporting the WCA’s vision of sustainable growth and taking the industry to the next level of success.”

