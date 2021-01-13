UK Concrete appoints new Chair

Jeremy Greenwood has been appointed Chair of UK Concrete to work with Director Chris Leese to marshall the collective resources within MPA in The Concrete Centre, MPA Cement, BRMCA and British Precast as part of the roadmap the sector is implementing to go 'Beyond Net Zero by 2050'.

MPA CEO, Nigel Jackson, said: "I am delighted that Jeremy is joining the MPA team as Chair of UK Concrete. Whilst at Tarmac he played a major role in developing the thinking within the sector on the promotion of concrete’s sustainability credentials and is a natural and passionate champion for what is the world’s most sought-after man-made material. Working closely with the UK Concrete team and supported by the combined resources of MPA the industry is signalling its determination to go ‘on the front foot’ to defend and promote the use of essential concrete in the built environment using hard evidence and integrity. Jeremy's extensive commercial experience and industry knowledge significantly reinforces the MPA effort to take on the challenges posed by global warming and the changing construction agenda."

Jeremy Greenwood said: "I am thrilled to be able to continue to contribute to the industry in my new role and look forward to being part of the front-line team making the case for UK concrete in this important year with COP 26."

