Flexco and MLT Minet Lacing Technology form strategic partnership in North America

28 January 2021

Flexco and MLT Minet Lacing Technology have signed an agreement in which Flexco will be the exclusive source for MLT products in the USA, Canada and Mexico. As part of the agreement, MLT will continue to manufacture the products for North America as Flexco integrates MLT North American business into its organisation.

MLT will continue to manufacture and distribute its products through its six subsidiaries and its distribution partners throughout the rest of the world. Flexco is headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, USA. MLT is headquartered in Saint-Chamond, France.

