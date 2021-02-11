Cemex appoints representative to the Brandenburg Sustainability Advisory Board

Cemex SAB de CV has appointed Rudiger Kuhn as the Representative of the Economy on the Sustainability Advisory Board for the Federal State of Brandenburg, Germany.

Rudiger Kuhn has worked at Cemex for more than 25 years and is the Chairman of the Board of Cemex Germany and Vice President of Materials for Central Europe.

Brandenburg is embracing the EU's 'Green Deal' economic change and the national phasing-out of coal strategy. National funding of more than EUR3.6bn is being made available for the project which will transform energy and climate-neutral businesses in the region. The Sustainability Advisory Board advises and supports the state government and parliament in achieving sustainability goals and advising on key sustainability projects and regional development.

