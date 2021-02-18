MPA launches new website

A new website for the UK's mineral products industry has been launched by the Mineral Products Association at www.mineralproducts.org

The newly-designed site sets out the latest facts and figures that demonstrate the importance of mineral products, providing a fascinating overview into an industry that represents the biggest flow of materials in the economy.

The concrete and cement industry's Road to Beyond Net Carbon by 2050 is explained in detail, whilst the unique contribution to biodiversity made by MPA member companies, in partnership with nature conservation organisations, can be accessed through videos in the Quarries and Nature area.

