DG Khan Cement sees 161% rise in profit

Pakistan’s DG Khan Cement recorded a 160.8 per cent surge in profit to PKR1.3bn (US$8.17m) for the quarter ending 31 December 2020, compared with PKR500.7m in the year-ago period. The increase has been attributed to a rise in retention prices and falling maintenance and repair costs.
Sales declined 4.2 per cent YoY to PKR12.3bn from PKR12.9bn in the 2QFY19-20. Cement offtake also decreased seven per cent to 2.08Mt.
