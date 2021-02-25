Police shutdown counterfeit cement outlet in Odisha

25 February 2021

The Commissionerate Police have closed down a counterfeit cement manufacturing unit in Jagatpur, Odisha, India. The unit was operating from a warehouse near Khaira bridge for the last 5-6 years.

A police team patrolling the area became suspicious when a cement laden truck exited the unit and the owner of the factory failed to produce documents for the cement. Police raided the factory this week and found counterfeit cement of reputed brands like UltraTech, Ambuja, Raasi Gold and Dalmia were being produced by mixing raw materials like marble dust and artificial colours.

"The factory and the warehouse have been sealed. Investigation is on to ascertain since when the factory was operational, the source of raw materials and the destinations or shops where the products were supplied," said ACP Amarendra Panda.

In the last couple of months, two counterfeit cement manufacturing units have been shutdown in Jagatpur.

