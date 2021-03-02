Lafarge Africa to install baghouse at Ewekoro

Nigeria’s Lafarge Africa has committed US$8m to change its current electrostatic precipitator to a baghouse at its Ewekoro plant.



As a result, the company is planning to shut down the plant’s kilns for at least six months to make the improvement, according to The Punch.



Khaled El-Dokani also noted alternative fuels currently make up 40 per cent of the plant’s fuel mix, while the target is for the company’s plants to be operating on at least 35 per cent by 2023.

