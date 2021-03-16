Shree Cement starts commercial operation of Odisha grinding plant

Shree Cement has started commercial operation of its new 3Mta cement grinding unit in Odisha. The new plant is located in Athagarh Tehsil, Cuttack District of Odisha, Shree Cement said in a regulatory filing.

Shree Cement operates four integrated plants and 10 grinding plants in India as well as a 4.8Mt integrated plant in UAE. The company is building a new 3Mta grinding plant in Pune but has put on hold plans for a 5Mta greenfield grinding plant in Raghunathpur, West Bengal, India.

The company had previously reported a 102 per cent YoY rise in net profit to INR6.26bn (US$85.76m) for the December 2020 quarter, compared to INR3.12bn in the year-ago period.

