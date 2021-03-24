MPA's collaboration plea to UK government

The UK government's aspirations for improved infrastructure, affordable housing and a green industrial revolution rely on policies that create the right conditions for a strong and sustainable UK mineral products industry, according to the Mineral Products Association (MPA).

In its new 'Priorities for Government' statement the MPA sets out the government’s 'to do' list for the sector. In return, the industry has outlined its world-leading commitments in areas such as decarbonisation, biodiversity enhancement and resource efficiency.

The MPA has called for a collaborative approach when implementing the National Infrastructure Strategy, Industrial Decarbonisation Strategy, Planning for the Future planning policy changes and the Prime Minister’s 10-point Plan For a Green Industrial Revolution. All of these programmes depend heavily on a steady, local and responsibly-sourced supply of materials such as cement, concrete, aggregates and asphalt, states the MPA.

Nigel Jackson, CEO of the MPA, said: "We welcome government's recognition of the essentiality of our industry, but this recognition must now stimulate policy change by introducing a statement of national need for mineral products. Our Priorities for Government sets out what we will deliver and how government policy can support us. We're not asking for special treatment but sensible, fair and supportive policy that will help us deliver for everyone in the UK."

