The Cement Admixtures Association joins the MPA

25 March 2021

The Cement Admixtures Association (CAA), the trade federation for the main UK admixture manufacturers has become an Affiliate Member of the Mineral Products Association (MPA).

The agreement will enable MPA to provide support services to CAA and allow CAA to take a more active role in the vital work of MPA in promoting sustainable concrete and masonry construction, and its broader engagement with industry.

CAA Chairman, Christopher Fletcher, said: "Modern admixture technology uses chemistry as an enabler to deliver innovation and sustainability for the cementitious & concrete producing industries. We believe that affiliation of CAA to MPA is an extremely positive step for both associations, providing closer liaison and a more collaborative environment for the beneficial development of admixture and concrete technology."

Published under