Cemex recognises Construrama Women

30 March 2021

Cemex has recognised female leadership in Mujer Construrama (Construrama Women), an event organised by Cemex Mexico. Construrama is the largest retail building materials distribution network on Mexico with 2100 stores and these stores are 30 per cent lead by women.

This year, 320 women who are part of the network participated virtually in conferences and workshops by several business experts, female business owners, company executives, among other speakers.

Cemex is a signatory of the UN Women and UN Global Compact’s Women’s Empowerment Principles.

