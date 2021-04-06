California Nevada Cement Association describes pathways to net zero carbon operation

The California Nevada Cement Association (CNCA) envisions three major pathways for the industry to attain net zero carbon operation by 2045. The roadmap required reducing production process emissions, reducing combustion emissions through fuel switching and increasing distributed electricity generation.

"Releasing this industry-wide roadmap is an exciting and critical step toward carbon neutrality," says CNCA Executive Director, Tom Tietz. "However, we cannot get to net zero alone and this roadmap is also an invitation for state leaders, environmental groups and stakeholders throughout the cement-concrete-construction value chain to collaborate on pursuing this bold goal."

The roadmap details key strategies for each pathway with the most immediate action relating to:

• Currently, 34 other state departments of transportation have adopted Portland limestone cement for their projects, yet it is not yet accepted for California Department of Transport-specified construction.

• A promising and critical long-term technology, CCUS can offer a carbon capture rate upward of 90 percent of process and combustion emissions, but projects are extremely capital intensive and lengthy permitting processes add uncertainty.

• Using engineered waste materials and biomass as cement kiln fuel would drive a substantial reduction in emissions while also diverting waste from landfills or incineration.

"We are committed to decarbonising over the next 24 years using this roadmap as our guide," affirms Steve Wise, president of CNCA member National Cement of California. "The road to decarbonisation can have exponential impact but can’t be done by one company alone."

