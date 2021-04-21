Power Cement posts surge in revenue

21 April 2021

Pakistan’s Power Cement has seen its revenue surge 341 per cent to PKR10.96bn (US$71.39m) in the nine-month period ended 31 March, compared to PKR2.65bn in the year-ago period. Its profit after tax reached PKR110.5m against a PKR1.75bn loss in the 9MFY19-20.



In the 3QFY20-21 revenue advanced to PKR4.1bn from PKR1.39bn, while profit after tax returned to PKR41.68m from a PKR1.38bn loss in the 3QFY19-20.

