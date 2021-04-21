CemNet.com » Cement News » Power Cement posts surge in revenue

Power Cement posts surge in revenue

Power Cement posts surge in revenue
21 April 2021


Pakistan’s Power Cement has seen its revenue surge 341 per cent to PKR10.96bn (US$71.39m) in the nine-month period ended 31 March, compared to PKR2.65bn in the year-ago period. Its profit after tax reached PKR110.5m against a PKR1.75bn loss in the 9MFY19-20.

In the 3QFY20-21 revenue advanced to PKR4.1bn from PKR1.39bn, while profit after tax returned to PKR41.68m from a PKR1.38bn loss in the 3QFY19-20.

