Yanbu Cement provides update on line modernisation

21 April 2021

Saudi Arabia-based Yanbu Cement Co has delivered an updated related to its project which required the shutdown of its fourth line in February.



The line modernisation has reached 90 per cent completion, but the project’s expected 60-day timeline has been affected by a delay in receiving spare parts. The company has stated that the financial impact will be limited to the increase in production costs incurred since the shutdown date.



Sales are not expected to be impacted due to its sufficient supply of clinker stocks.

Published under