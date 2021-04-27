DG Khan Cement reports 7% rise in revenue

Pakistan’s DG Khan Cement has announced a net profit of PKR2.24bn (US$14.45m) in the first quarter of 2021, compared to a PKR1.07bn loss in the year-ago period.



For the 9MFY20-21, the company has reported a PKR3.25bn profit against a PKR2.01bn loss in the first nine months of FY19-20. Sales revenues also advanced 6.5 per cent YoY to PKR35.37bn in the same period.



"Sales, in value terms, registered growth primarily due to stable local cement prices amid soaring cement demand. Gross profit improved despite low clinker production, largely attributable to stable input costs," said the company.

