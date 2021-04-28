Maple Leaf Cement sees 13% increase in sales

Pakistan’s Maple Leaf Cement has reported a 13 per cent rise in net sales to PKR26.1bn (US$168.29m) for the nine-month period ended 31 March 2021, up from PKR23.1bn in the year-ago period.



Profit after tax also reached PKR5.52bn from a loss of PKR3.7bn in the 9MFY19-20.



Clinker production declined 8.2 per cent YoY to 3.66Mt from 3.99Mt, while cement production slipped 7.6 per cent to 3.8Mt during the 9MFY20-21.



Domestic sales were down 10.4 per cent to 3.55Mt from 3.97Mt, but exports surged 38.7 per cent YoY to 243,493t.

