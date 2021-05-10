Arabian Cement sees 49% surge in profit

Saudi Arabia’s Arabian Cement Co has seen a 48.5 per cent YoY surge in net profit to SAR67m (US$17.87m) in the first quarter of 2021, up from SAR45.1m in the 1Q20.
Sales increased 57 per cent YoY to SAR321.5m from SAR204.6m, or up 10.5 per cent QoQ from SAR290.8m. Net income also advanced 25.7 per cent QoQ from SAR53.3m.
