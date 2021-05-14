Cemex signs decarbonisation MoU with bp

Cemex will work together on accelerating the progress of its 2050 ambition to deliver net-zero CO 2 concrete globally by teaming up with oil giant bp.

The two companies have agreed to a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to develop solutions to decarbonise the cement production process and transportation. These potential solutions may include low-carbon power, low-carbon transport, energy efficiency, natural carbon offsets, and carbon capture utilisation and storage technologies. Additionally, they intend to work together to develop urbanisation solutions envisioned to decarbonise cities.

Helping cities and corporations to decarbonise is a core part of bp's long-term strategy. The RC&S team aims to build enduring relationships with cities and corporations around the world to offer bespoke, integrated and decarbonised energy solutions to complex energy needs – providing energy that is clean, reliable – and also affordable. And to decarbonise high-tech consumer products, heavy transport and heavy industry sectors – working with companies that currently have significant carbon emissions to manage and share bp's net zero ambition.

Angélica Ruiz, bp’s head of country for Mexico and senior vice president for Latin America, said: "We're proud to collaborate with a global company that shares our goal to transition to a more sustainable future."

