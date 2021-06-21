FLSmidth teams up with Carbon8 Systems for net zero emissions

21 June 2021

FLSmidth has signed a global commercial partnership with UK-based Carbon8 Systems (C8S) to accelerate the cement industry’s net zero ambitions.



Working with the UK’s C8S, FLSmidth will use its global network to extend the reach of C8S’ carbon capture and utilisation (CCU) solution. C8S’ technology, already deployed at a Vicat cement plant in France, takes CO 2 directly from process gasses and combine it with bypass dust from the production to manufacture a lightweight aggregate that can be used in construction.



Carsten Riisberg Lund, Cement president for FLSmidth, said: "The cement industry is pursuing every possible solution to reduce its environmental footprint. Carbon capture and utilisation is one such technology, with a massive potential, that has reached commercial maturity in recent years.



"The combination of C8S' advanced carbonation technology and our extensive process knowledge will make a significant contribution to the cement industry’s net zero ambitions."

"FLSmidth will work closely with C8S to accelerate the implementation of its technology and we will draw upon our in-depth know-how, our products and our global presence. This agreement is a significant leap forward in our joint efforts to deliver on the sustainability ambitions for the global cement industry."



John Pilkington, CEO of C8S, said: "we are delighted that FLSmidth has entered into a commercial partnership with Carbon8 Systems. FLSmidth’s strong reputation in the global cement industry, combined with their international presence, will facilitate our growth and place C8S at the heart of the cement industry’s efforts to reach net zero."



The partnership is in effect as of today and in a joint webinar in October 2021, both companies will lay out the plan for the commercialisation of their partnership.

