Pakistan's cement exports rise 5% YoY

02 July 2021

Cement exports from Pakistan increased 4.6 per cent YoY during the first eleven months of FY20-21, rising to US$253.584m from US$242.505m, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). In terms of quantity, cement exports rose 13.3 per cent from 6,570,921t to 7,442,573t.

In May 2021, cement exports advanced 47.8 per cent YoY to US$28.527m from US$19.302m in the year-ago period.

