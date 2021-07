Royal Bodewes to build two new cement carriers

02 July 2021

Dutch shipbuilder Royal Bodewes has received an order to build two more cement carriers for Cyprus-based Eureka Shipping, according to MarineLink.

The two newbuilds will be the fourth and fifth in a series of vessels for Eureka, a joint venture between SMT Cement Ships and the CSL Group.

The self-discharging carriers will be sisters to Aalborg White, ordered in 2017 and delivered in 2019.

Published under