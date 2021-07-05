BUA rewards employees with NGN2bn bonuses after record year

05 July 2021

Abdul Samad Rabiu, the largest shareholder and Chairman of BUA Cement Plc, Nigeria, has announced a share bonus gift from his pool of shares for employees of the company worth about NGN2bn (USD4.87m).



Rabiu said the bonus pool was in recognition of the workers’ efforts to keep the company profitable despite the pandemic and predictions of a tough year.



In a statement, the company explained that despite the pandemic, BUA Cement remained one of the most profitable companies in Nigeria. It had declared a profit after tax of NGN72.3bn, representing a 19.4 per cent increase over the corresponding period in 2019.

