Kyrgyzstan’s cement prices rise steeply in July

17 August 2021

Kyrgyzstan’s monthly average of consumer prices showed that retail prices for cement in the country in July 2021 amounted to KGS357.6 (US$4.22)/50kg bag, up by 26.3 per cent YoY.

The maximum retail cement prices were US$4.83 in Kara-Balta, US$4.72 in Naryn and US$4.72 in the village of Chaek. The lowest cement prices were recorded in Jalal-Abad and Uzgen (US$3.54) and in Nookat (US$3.77).

The largest increase in cement prices compared to the previous month were recorded in the village of Pokrovka, which rose by 43.5 per cent, in Kara-Balta by 41.3 per cent, and Osh by 38.7 per cent.

