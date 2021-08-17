Kyrgyzstan’s cement prices rise steeply in July

Kyrgyzstan’s monthly average of consumer prices showed that retail prices for cement in the country in July 2021 amounted to KGS357.6 (US$4.22)/50kg bag, up by 26.3 per cent YoY.
The maximum retail cement prices were US$4.83 in Kara-Balta, US$4.72 in Naryn and US$4.72 in the village of Chaek. The lowest cement prices were recorded in Jalal-Abad and Uzgen (US$3.54) and in Nookat (US$3.77).
The largest increase in cement prices compared to the previous month were recorded in the village of Pokrovka, which rose by 43.5 per cent, in Kara-Balta by 41.3 per cent, and Osh by 38.7 per cent.