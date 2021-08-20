Al Jouf Cement sees profit advance 25% YoY

Al Jouf Cement has announced a 4.9 per cent YoY decline in revenue to SAR53.74m (US$14.34m) in the six months ended 30 June 2021, compared to SAR56.49m in the 1H20.
However, the company's profit advanced 24.9 per cent to SAR19.68m from SAR15.75m.
