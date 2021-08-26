Geocycle begins Ravena waste fuel study

26 August 2021

Geocycle is starting a new waste fuel project at Holcim’s Ravena cement plant in New York, USA.

The project is a is a government-funded study to see how the cement plant can use construction waste from the US Army Corps as potential fuel for cement kilns. Geocycle will also look at ways they can recycle the waste into new cement.

The US Army Corps Engineer's Engineer Research and Development Center is spending US$3.4m on the study. Geocycle will also carry out research at its Holly Hill Research Center in South Carolina and at Holcim’s Innovation Centre in Lyon, France.

"The partnership with the US Army Corps of engineers will help us better understand this material and see how we can create a circular economy programme leading to a zero-waste future," said Jocelyn Gerst, Holcim US spokesperson.

