Vietnam sees 8% drop in July domestic sales

ICR Newsroom By 26 August 2021

Cement sales in Vietnam in July 2021 declined eight per cent YoY to 4,964,884t and by 19 per cent from 6,095,139t in June 2021, according to the Vietnam National Cement Association (VNCA). Of this total, VICEM sales fell by eight per cent to 1,627,342t when compared with July 2020 and by 22 per cent from 1,853,650t in June 2021, while for its associates, the YoY drop was 25 per cent to 1,037,542t and 28 per cent from 1,434,489t in June 2021. However, other cement producers in the country improved their domestic sales by two per cent YoY to 2.3Mt, but sales declined 18 per cent MoM from 2.807Mt.



January-July 2021

In the first seven months of 2021 total domestic cement sales improved six per cent YoY to 38.575Mt. VICEM saw better sales volumes, up four per cent YoY to 12.209Mt, while its associates reported a five per cent drop to 9.076Mt. Vietnam’s other cement producers saw a 14 per cent increase in sales to 17.29Mt in the January-July 2021 period.

