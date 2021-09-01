AfriSam innovates its products to respond to climate change

AfriSam is ensuring its cements are fit for purpose while reducing its environmental footprint and responding to climate change in South Africa. The drive for quality is closely linked to being fit-for-purpose, says Richard Tomes, sales and marketing executive at construction materials leader AfriSam, by ensuring that a range of cements is available for defined applications.

Therefore, AfriSam has contributed to water savings by developing cements that consume less water when mixed to produce concrete. In the housing sector, AfriSam claims it has raised the bar with the quality of its All Purpose Cement so that it can be used for a number of purposes within this segment.

"Road building is another application where quality cement brings many benefits that end-users seldom even see or think about," Mr Tomes says. "AfriSam's Roadstab is a specialised cement that allows contractors to create a strong foundation for longer road life, while also giving them delayed setting time to conduct the necessary mixing and compaction."

"As we start to experience the global challenges of climate change, it is not enough to focus just on the quality of cement products themselves," he adds. "We need to innovate the process of how we manufacture these products, for a more sustainable future."

AfriSam's commitment to both people and the planet have ensured that quality processes have reduced the company's carbon emissions well below the international average for cement producers.

