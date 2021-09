Salvadoran cement prices up 4% in August

03 September 2021

Cement prices in El Salvador have increased four per cent YoY to US$7.87/42.5kg bag in August 2021 from US$7.57/bag, delivered ex-works. Retail prices rose by 3.6 per cent YoY to US$8.68/bag from US$8.38/bag over the same period.

