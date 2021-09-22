AfriSam orders Metso jaw crusher

22 September 2021

AfriSam has ordered a Metso C120 jaw crusher for its Pietermaritzburg aggregate quarry in South Africa.

AfriSam's facility in Pietermaritzburg provides a diverse portfolio of aggregate products that are suitable for supply for ready-mix, asphalt, the civil engineering and road building sector as well as to concrete product manufacturers in the construction sector. Its output is currently vital to key infrastructural improvements in the area, such as the upgrades to the N3 highway south to Durban and north towards Johannesburg.

The Metso crusher all be delivered by South African distributor Pilot Crushtec. With a feed size opening of 1.2m wide by 870mm deep, the crusher’s throughput is expected to range between 200 and 300tph.





