California enacts legislation to reduce cement industry emissions

ICR Newsroom By 24 September 2021

California Governor, Gavin Newsom, signed key legislation to eliminate carbon pollution from cement used, according to NRDC.



Senate Bill 596 directs the California Air Resources Board to develop and implement a comprehensive strategy to achieve net-zero greenhouse emissions associated with cement within California by 2045 at the latest, as well as to establish interim targets.



The bill follows a pledge by the California Nevada Cement Association to achieve carbon neutrality for the state’s cement producers. The association has outlined three key measures, tackling process emissions through carbon capture, use and storage as well as the use of alternative fuels and raw materials, in addition to combustion emissions and fuel switching, and electricity generation through waste heat recovery and on-site renewables.

