Institute of Concrete Technology joins the WCA

28 September 2021

The World Cement Association (WCA) announced today it has further expanded its international network of members by welcoming the Institute of Concrete Technology (ICT) as an affiliate member.

The ICT was established in 1972 and is the concrete sector’s professional development body, operating internationally to provide qualifications in concrete technology to people with a professional interest in the industry.

"We look forward to collaborating with WCA and its members, to explore and promote emerging concrete technologies and improve people’s knowledge across the globe for mutual benefit," said Edwin Trout, executive officer at ICT.

Published under