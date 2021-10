LafargeHolcim Côte d’Ivoire to launch white cement in 2Q22

ICR Newsroom By 15 October 2021

LafargeHolcim Côte d’Ivoire plans to launch a white cement in the second quarter of 2022, according to Rachid Yousry, the company’s managing director. It will be the first cement producer in the country to produce this type of cement.

To date white cement has been imported into Côte d’Ivoire and this expected to continue for at least up to the launch date of the new product.

