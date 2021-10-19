Yamama Cement Co sees 32% decline in sales

19 October 2021

Saudi Arabia’s Yamama Cement Co has posted a 31.6 per cent YoY decline in sales to SAR170.7m (US$45.52m) in the quarter ending 30 September, compared to SAR249.65m in the year-ago period. Net profit was down 58.1 per cent YoY to SAR39.97m from SAR95.32m.



In the first nine months of the year, sales fell 21.7 per cent YoY to SAR553.5m while net profit declined 36.1 per cent to SAR172.5m.

