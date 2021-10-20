NEQSOL Holding announces interest in Ivano-Frankivskcement

20 October 2021

NEQSOL Holding has announced its interest in expanding investment portfolio in Ukraine by entering the construction materials market. On 18 October 2021 the holding filed an application to the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMCU) for the purchase of an equity stake in Ivano-Frankivskcement PJSC. The deal is at the final stage of negotiations with the current shareholders of Ivano-Frankivskcement PJSC.

NEQSOL Holding already owns Norm Cement, a plant brought into operation in 2013, which is now the largest cement producer in the South Caucasus.

Volodymyr Lavrenchuk, country manager at NEQSOL Holding Ukraine, said: “We are hopeful for an approval of the new deal at AMCU, so that we can welcome the high-tech enterprise Ivano-Frankivskсement into the NEQSOL Holding group of companies. We recognise the long-time outstanding results achieved by Ivano-Frankivskсement management team and staff, who have created one of the most state-of-the-art cement plants in Europe. Our group of companies has successful experience in financing, including engagement of international financial institutions, which will help to secure the required investments for maintaining a high rate of growth of the cement plant.”



