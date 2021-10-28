Vietnamese cement market contracts 25% YoY in September

ICR Newsroom By 28 October 2021

Cement sales in Vietnam fell by a quarter YoY but edged up by five per cent to 3,684,047t in September 2021, according to data published by the Vietnam National Cement Association (VNCA). Of this total, sales by VICEM declined 23 per cent YoY to 1,230,229t although when compared with August 2021, they advanced 10 per cent. However, affiliated companies saw sales drop by 44 per cent YoY to 713,818t while MoM their sales edged up by two per cent. Other Vietnamese cement producers noted a 15 per cent fall YoY but a four per cent increase MoM as their sales reached 1,740,000t in September 2021.



January-September 2021

In the first nine months of 2021 cement sales in Vietnam slipped two per cent YoY to 45.762Mt. VICEM sales decreased three per cent YoY to 14.562Mt while affiliated companies saw their sales fall by 14 per cent to 10.491Mt. Other cement companies saw a seven per cent increase in sales to 20.71Mt.

Published under