Yamama Cement Co makes early loan repayments

16 December 2021

Yamama Cement Co announced the early repayment of SAR130m (US$34.6m) worth of two loan installments to Saudi Industrial Development Fund (SIDF), according to a bourse filing.

The company has an outstanding debt balance of SAR1.178bn, reports Argaam. The repayment of the two installments, which were due in 2022, was financed from the company’s available cash. The early repayment is in line with the company’s strategy aimed at boosting its financial efficiency.

