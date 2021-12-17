MPA to model carbonation of concrete

17 December 2021

A UK Government-backed project to calculate and measure the carbon dioxide emissions that are naturally absorbed by concrete used in UK buildings and infrastructure, is set to commence.

When implemented, the UK will have the first national greenhouse gas (GHG) Inventory in the world to include a robust scientific model (Tier 2- intermediate models) to calculate the emissions sink benefit provided by the carbonation of concrete over its lifecycle.

The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) has appointed the Mineral Products Association (MPA) to head an expert consortium to assess the size of the emissions sink for the carbonation of concrete in the UK.

Dr Richard Leese, director of Industrial Policy, Energy and Climate Change at the MPA, said: “By assessing exposed concrete used in buildings to bridges, this important research will help improve UK carbon accounting and provide an accurate assessment of carbonation across the lifecycle of the built environment. It could also shape how future buildings and infrastructure are designed, used and improve the subsequent use of demolition material to act as carbon sinks and accelerate the CO 2 uptake process.”



Beyond net zero emissions will be achieved by using the natural, in-use properties of concrete which include its ability to absorb carbon dioxide during use, and the benefit of using the thermal properties of concrete in buildings and structures to reduce operational emissions.

Published under