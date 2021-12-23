Vietnamese market contracts 7% in November

ICR Newsroom By 23 December 2021

Cement dispatches in Vietnam declined by seven per cent YoY to 5,570,069Mt in November 2021 but advanced by six per cent when compared with October 2021, according to the Vietnamese cement association, VNCA.



Of this total VICEM saw a six per cent drop YoY to 1,836,559t while associated companies reported an 11 per cent fall to 1,223,510t YoY in November 2021. Other cement producers reported a seven per cent decrease to 2,510,000t when compared with November 2020. When compared with October 2021, VICEM and associated companies saw a six per cent uptick while the country’s other producers reported a seven per cent increase.



January-November 2021

Cement deliveries in Vietnam in the January-November 2021 period slipped by two per cent to 56.571Mt YoY. VICEM reported a three per cent decrease to 18.137Mt while associated companies saw deliveries fall by 12 per cent YoY to 12.864Mt. Other cement producers improved their market share as delivery volumes increased by five per cent YoY to 25.57Mt.







Published under