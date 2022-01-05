Ciments Calcia finalises first phase of Bussac-Forêt modernisation

Ciments Calcia (HeidlebergCement group) has completed the first phase of its kiln modernisation project at the company's plant in Bussac-Forêt, Nouvelle Aquitane, France.

Two kiln shell sections have been replaced with new outlet seals, a brand new clinker cooler with its bag filter has been installed and the control system conversion has been started.

Nicolas Federspiel, Bussac-Forêt plant manager, thanked all those involved in the project: “It has been a very intense period and thank you to all involved for your great work and achievements. Now back to production and preparing the next phase for early 2023."

The next phase will see the installation of a new calciner and bottom cyclones, complete bypass system and alternative fuels storage.

