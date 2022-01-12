Greyco joins WCA as an associate corporate member

12 January 2022

The World Cement Association (WCA) has announced that Greyco, an international expert consultancy for the construction materials industry, has joined its global network as an associate corporate member.

Greyco was launched more than 10 years ago by a group of business development and strategy professionals, and focusses in particular on developing markets, specifically Russia, CIS and central Asia.

The company specialises in supporting local and international clients looking for an acquisition or disposal of assets, considering new market entry or developing existing businesses.

Published under