Holcim transitions leading US plants to blended cement production

20 January 2022

LafargeHolcim US (Holcim group) has announced that its cement plants in Ste Genevieve and Alpena, Michigan, have transitioned to OneCem® Portland limestone cement (PLC) production, following the successful transition of the company's cement plant in Midlothian, Texas, last year.

Portland limestone cement is a blended cement with a higher limestone content, which results in a product that works the same, measures the same, and performs the same, but with a reduction in carbon footprint of 10 per cent on average, according to the Portland Cement Association.

The performance of OneCem allows it to be used in virtually any cement-based application from residential construction to large-scale infrastructure projects.

"LafargeHolcim (Holcim group) is fully engaged in making carbon reduction an urgent priority and 100 per cent dedicated to leading the market transformation needed for climate stability," said Michael Nixon, vice president, Manufacturing North at LafargeHolcim US Cement. "To achieve net-zero commitments by mid-century, we must start now in accelerating the adoption of low-carbon building solutions to mitigate the impacts of climate change."

By converting their operations to the low-carbon OneCem product, the Ste Genevieve and Alpena cement plants will collectively reduce carbon dioxide emissions by about 300,000tpa. In 2021, LafargeHolcim sold more than 2Mt of OneCem, resulting in a carbon dioxide reduction of 100,000t.

