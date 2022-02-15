Argos transitions to PLC production at three US terminals

Argos is announcing that its Roberta plant in Alabama, USA as well as its Wilmington, Statesville, and Durham terminals in North Carolina will transition their production and distribution to Portland limestone cement (PLC) by the end of the 2Q22. This transition to PLC, a lower CO 2 -intensive cement is part of the group’s overall sustainability strategy to produce this type of cement at all its plants in 2023.

Argos PLC Type IL is a high-quality blended cement, engineered to deliver a comparable performance to regular Portland cements, while providing a lower carbon footprint. This product is manufactured with around 10 per cent ground limestone, resulting in a similar reduction in greenhouse gas emissions when compared with ordinary Portland cement (OPC) production. Argos PLC can be used in wide range of cement-based applications and cab be replaced on a one-to-one basis with traditional cement.

The Argos Roberta cement plant, when fully converted to PLC, is expected to produce over 1.7Mta of cement, servicing a range of customers through Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi and Florida.

To serve customers who are already using this product taking advantage of its environmental benefits, the company is also producing PLC at its Newberry, Harleyville and Martinsburg cement plants, located in Florida, South Carolina and West Virginia, respectively. These plants will continue offering its high-quality PLC product as an alternative across the southeastern and northeastern USA.



"We are excited to announce the transition of the Roberta plant to 100 per cent Portland-Limestone Cement (PLC) Type IL. “With this transition we continue to support our customers and the industry on its road to lower greenhouse gas emissions. With PLC we are supplying a more environmentally friendly building solution for our customers, engineered to deliver an outstanding quality and performance while lowering our carbon footprint," said Bill Wagner, chief executive officer of Argos USA.

