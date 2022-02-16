Cemex to introduce electric ready-mix trucks

Cemex has announced that it is the first building materials company to complete a large-scale, multi-country pilot using fully electric ready-mix concrete trucks.

In 2021 Cemex joined the First Movers Coalition (FMC) and committed to accelerate the innovation and development of decarbonisation technologies in heavy-duty on-road trucking services. An initial, successful trial was carried out in Germany, followed by a further trial in France that was also a success. Cemex expects to gradually continue introducing and testing new prototypes for zero-emission ready-mix concrete trucks to its fleet.

The FMC brings together business leaders with global footprints to create market demand for zero carbon solutions in this decade and jump-start the scaling of these emerging technologies. The coalition is a partnership between the World Economic Forum and the US Office of the Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry.

Cemex’s commitment is specifically focussed on accelerating the market for zero emissions heavy-duty trucking services. As one of the world’s largest suppliers of ready-mix concrete, Cemex and its network of third-party providers can help create market demand for these vehicles.

