Container Corporation of India (Concor) says it is banking on bulk cement to lift its market share in India’s competitive freight sector, even as delays in container deliveries dented 1Q25 volumes.

The state-run logistics major has ordered 1000 specialised bulk cement tank containers — half from PSU Braithwaite and half from Ahmedabad-based Basant Fabricator — to target India’s 70–80Mta loose cement market, which remains 90 per cent dependent on road transport.

Braithwaite’s first rake arrived on 30 June, months behind schedule, with a second due in August. Deliveries from Basant are expected within three months. “We are banking heavily on this product,” said Chairman and Managing Director Sanjay Swarup, citing “enormous demand” potential. Currently, only 9–10 per cent of loose cement moves by rail.

Concor has been in talks with JK Cement, UltraTech and MyHome for long-term movement contracts. Swarup expects bulk cement volumes to ramp up from Q3, once both suppliers are delivering regularly, potentially matching current domestic throughput.

Despite the slow start, Concor is sticking to its 20 per cent domestic growth target for FY26, supported by its INR8.60bn (US$98.24m) capex plan and a longer-term goal of significantly expanding its rail cargo capacity by 2028.